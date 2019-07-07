Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 79.82 N/A -2.21 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 112.77% at a $14 average price target. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $128, with potential upside of 25.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 94.6% respectively. 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.