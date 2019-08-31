Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 79.49% at a $14 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.