Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

We are contrasting Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 79.22 N/A -2.21 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.50 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Its rival ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 114.40%. Competitively the consensus target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, which is potential 111.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 83.5%. 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.