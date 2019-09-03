Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.06 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.49% and an $14 average target price. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 346.81%. Based on the results given earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.