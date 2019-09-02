Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

We are contrasting Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.54 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.49% and an $14 average target price. Competitively Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 62.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 55.5%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.