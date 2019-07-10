Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 79.70 N/A -2.21 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 40.13 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Epizyme Inc. which has a 12.5 Current Ratio and a 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 113.09%. On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 46.80% and its consensus target price is $20.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Epizyme Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 86.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.