Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 60.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.