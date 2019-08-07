Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 94.75 N/A -2.21 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.22 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 79.26% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. with average target price of $14. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 152.30%. Based on the data given earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 22% respectively. About 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.