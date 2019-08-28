Reviewing Aegion Corporation (AEGN)’s and Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s results

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) and Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM), both competing one another are Heavy Construction companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegion Corporation 18 0.47 N/A 0.04 483.33 Primoris Services Corporation 21 0.28 N/A 1.54 13.65

Table 1 demonstrates Aegion Corporation and Primoris Services Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Primoris Services Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Aegion Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Aegion Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Primoris Services Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegion Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Primoris Services Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Aegion Corporation has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Primoris Services Corporation has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Aegion Corporation and Primoris Services Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegion Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Primoris Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aegion Corporation’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential downside is -3.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aegion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Primoris Services Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aegion Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Primoris Services Corporation has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aegion Corporation -0.48% 3.57% -5.37% 4.9% -21.95% 15.5% Primoris Services Corporation 1.7% 0.34% -3.19% 5.86% -21.5% 9.57%

For the past year Aegion Corporation was more bullish than Primoris Services Corporation.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies. Its solutions include rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion and thermal control and prevention; high-density polyethylene pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection, and pipeline rehabilitation; and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities. The company serves municipal, state, and federal governments, as well as corporate customers in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, mining, general and industrial construction, infrastructure, water and wastewater, pipelines, transportation, utilities, maritime, and defense. Aegion Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures. It also engages in designing and installing liquid natural gas facilities, high-performance furnaces, and heaters for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries, as well as offers process and product engineering services. The company serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.