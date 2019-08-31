Reviewing Adynxx Inc. (ADYX)’s and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Adynxx Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -8.10 0.00 Merck & Co. Inc. 82 4.98 N/A 3.31 25.07

Table 1 highlights Adynxx Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Adynxx Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx Inc. 0.00% -47.1% -36.2% Merck & Co. Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 10%

Volatility & Risk

Adynxx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.98 beta. Merck & Co. Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adynxx Inc. are 8.3 and 8.2. Competitively, Merck & Co. Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adynxx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merck & Co. Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adynxx Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merck & Co. Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Merck & Co. Inc.’s average price target is $91.83, while its potential upside is 6.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.8% of Adynxx Inc. shares and 78.2% of Merck & Co. Inc. shares. About 8.7% of Adynxx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Merck & Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adynxx Inc. 0.52% -1.69% -67.08% -68.26% -63.61% -57.57% Merck & Co. Inc. 1.52% -2.08% 5.42% 13.11% 28.05% 8.61%

For the past year Adynxx Inc. has -57.57% weaker performance while Merck & Co. Inc. has 8.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Merck & Co. Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Adynxx Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances segments. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal and intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases. It also offers neuromuscular blocking agents; anti-bacterial products; cholesterol modifying medicines; and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat brain tumors, and melanoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer; prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus; and vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, chickenpox, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it offers antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, horses, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. Additionally, the company offers companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment for dogs and cats; anthelmintic products; fluralaner products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. It has collaborations with Aduro Biotech, Inc.; Premier Inc.; Cancer Research Technology; Corning; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC.; and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.