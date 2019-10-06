Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 0.00 37.42M -1.12 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14

Table 1 demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 432,601,156.07% -33.4% -30.8% Xencor Inc. 154,868,965.52% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.43 beta means Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 43.63%. Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus target price and a 32.81% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.