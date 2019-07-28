Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 629.58 N/A -1.12 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.