Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 440.50 N/A -1.12 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 207.27 N/A -1.94 0.00

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 99.4%. Insiders owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.