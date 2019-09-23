Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s current beta is 2.43 and it happens to be 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 24.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 17.3%. Insiders owned roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.