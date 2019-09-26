Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

We are comparing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 391.54 N/A -1.12 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 45.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 76.3%. Insiders owned roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.