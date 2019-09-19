Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 441.86 N/A -1.12 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1107.40 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 73.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 29.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.22%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.