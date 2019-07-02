Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.40% -30.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

$6 is the consensus target price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., with a potential downside of -47.04%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.26%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.19 shows that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 219.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.