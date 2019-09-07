Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 742.29 N/A -1.12 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.43 beta. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders held 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.