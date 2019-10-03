Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

We are comparing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 383,459,459.46% -33.4% -30.8% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 187,111,111.11% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 2.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 143.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.35% and an $8 average price target. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $33.5, while its potential upside is 79.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 57.6%. About 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.