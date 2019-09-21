Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 23.04 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.43 shows that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 24.22% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. with average target price of $8. On the other hand, Athersys Inc.’s potential upside is 663.89% and its average target price is $11. The data provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 19.9% respectively. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Athersys Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.