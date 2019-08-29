Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 95.42 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis Inc.’s 3.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 214.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Advaxis Inc. has a 16.11% upside potential and an average price target of $0.4. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $29, with potential upside of 139.27%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 79.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.