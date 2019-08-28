Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s results

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 19.89 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Advaxis Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 11 3.00

The upside potential is 17.96% for Advaxis Inc. with average price target of $0.4. Competitively the average price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $196.5, which is potential 113.12% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.