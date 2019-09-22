Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Advaxis Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Advaxis Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential upside is 181.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.