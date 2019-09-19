Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Since Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.27 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Advaxis Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Advaxis Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Advaxis Inc. has a consensus target price of $0.4, and a 35.14% upside potential. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 46.20%. The results provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.