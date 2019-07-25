Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.23 N/A -9.75 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.56 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc.’s 3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 265.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -40.68% and an $0.4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 561.99%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 77%. Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has 11.58% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.