Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s results

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.47 N/A -9.75 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.02 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.65 shows that Advaxis Inc. is 265.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Orgenesis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. Its rival Orgenesis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Advaxis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -70.59% and an $0.4 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.