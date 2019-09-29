Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. N/A 0.00 22.70M -7.31 0.00 Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 6,672,545,561.43% -84.6% -52.2% Novan Inc. 699,917,332.60% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 5.5% respectively. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novan Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.