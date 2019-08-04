Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.25 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.14 beta. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, and a -17.42% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 1.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.