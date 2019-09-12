Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Advaxis Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Advaxis Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, with potential upside of 33.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.