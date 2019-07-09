Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -9.75 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.38 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Advaxis Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc.’s current beta is 3.65 and it happens to be 265.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Advaxis Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Advaxis Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, and a -75.31% downside potential. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 92.52% and its average price target is $35. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Advaxis Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 81%. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has weaker performance than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.