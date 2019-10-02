Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. N/A 0.00 22.70M -7.31 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Advaxis Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Advaxis Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 6,715,976,331.36% -84.6% -52.2% Genprex Inc. 663,830,739.95% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.