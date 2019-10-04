Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. N/A 0.00 22.70M -7.31 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 6,946,144,430.84% -84.6% -52.2% Genmab A/S 3,001,969,473.17% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 18.19% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 7 of the 10 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.