Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.14 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.14 beta means Advaxis Inc.’s volatility is 214.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.84% and an $0.4 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 40.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.