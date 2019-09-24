Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s results

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 27.94 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Evogene Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Evogene Ltd. has weaker performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.