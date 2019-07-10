Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

This is a contrast between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.55 N/A -9.75 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Advaxis Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.65 beta, while its volatility is 265.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc. has a -75.00% downside potential and a consensus price target of $0.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.