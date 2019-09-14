Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.35 N/A -7.31 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.05 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 29.12% for Advaxis Inc. with consensus target price of $0.4. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $64.5, with potential upside of 24.04%. The results provided earlier shows that Advaxis Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has weaker performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.