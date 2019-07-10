Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.55 N/A -9.75 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.63 N/A 3.36 28.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc. is 265.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.65 beta. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Advaxis Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$0.4 is Advaxis Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -75.00%. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential downside is -7.23%. Based on the data shown earlier, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Comparatively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.