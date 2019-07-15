Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -9.75 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Advaxis Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.65 beta indicates that Advaxis Inc. is 265.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Advaxis Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Advaxis Inc. has a -74.44% downside potential and an average target price of $0.4. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $158 consensus target price and a 40.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 8 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.