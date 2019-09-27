Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

We are contrasting Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. N/A 0.00 22.70M -7.31 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Advaxis Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 6,508,027,522.94% -84.6% -52.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,151,761.52% -170.2% -52%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.14 beta indicates that Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 72.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.