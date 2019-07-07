Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.62 N/A -9.75 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Advaxis Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Advaxis Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc.’s 3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 265.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 147.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Advaxis Inc. has a -77.65% downside potential and a consensus target price of $0.4. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 188.18% and its consensus target price is $10. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 12.4%. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.