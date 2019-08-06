Reviewing AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)’s and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s results

Since AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) are part of the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix Inc. 29 0.45 N/A 2.39 10.71 Tronox Holdings plc 12 0.93 N/A 0.01 1228.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AdvanSix Inc. and Tronox Holdings plc. Tronox Holdings plc has lower revenue and earnings than AdvanSix Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AdvanSix Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Tronox Holdings plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AdvanSix Inc. and Tronox Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix Inc. 0.00% 18% 7.3% Tronox Holdings plc 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AdvanSix Inc. are 1 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Tronox Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Tronox Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AdvanSix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AdvanSix Inc. and Tronox Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tronox Holdings plc 1 1 5 2.71

On the other hand, Tronox Holdings plc’s potential upside is 78.59% and its average target price is $16.43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AdvanSix Inc. and Tronox Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 55.8% respectively. AdvanSix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Tronox Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AdvanSix Inc. -3.21% 2.03% -13.06% -18.84% -34.76% 5.34% Tronox Holdings plc -6.59% -14.33% -16.4% 25.11% -39.03% 42.16%

For the past year AdvanSix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tronox Holdings plc.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.