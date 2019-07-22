Reviewing AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)’s and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). The two are both Chemicals – Major Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix Inc. 29 0.48 N/A 2.39 11.52 Minerals Technologies Inc. 57 1.01 N/A 4.62 12.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AdvanSix Inc. and Minerals Technologies Inc. Minerals Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. AdvanSix Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Minerals Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AdvanSix Inc. and Minerals Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix Inc. 0.00% 18% 7.3% Minerals Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 5.4%

Liquidity

AdvanSix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Minerals Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AdvanSix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AdvanSix Inc. and Minerals Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerals Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Minerals Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $65, with potential upside of 25.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of AdvanSix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of Minerals Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of AdvanSix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Minerals Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AdvanSix Inc. -9.55% -9.37% -14.65% 1.32% -26.9% 13.23% Minerals Technologies Inc. -3.34% -7.38% -0.7% 2.12% -19.1% 12.66%

For the past year AdvanSix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Minerals Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Minerals Technologies Inc. beats AdvanSix Inc.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The companyÂ’s Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals and other products. Its Construction Technologies segment provides environmental products comprising bentonite and polymer lining technologies, as well as specialized technologies to mitigate vapor intrusion. This segment also provides various active and passive products for waterproofing of underground structures, commercial building envelopes, and tunnels, as well as drilling products. It serves construction project customers. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides offshore water treatment/filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.