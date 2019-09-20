Reviewing Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)’s and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)’s results

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 29 5.60 N/A 0.26 118.02 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 113 5.18 N/A 3.00 37.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 6.1% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 10.5% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.71% and an $32.29 average target price. Competitively Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has a consensus target price of $125, with potential upside of 11.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Mellanox Technologies Ltd. appears more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 79.8%. 0.6% are Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Micro Devices Inc. -10.73% -2.4% 13.58% 31.88% 56.8% 64.95% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. -1.38% 0.46% -6.54% 28.65% 42.92% 21.91%

For the past year Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. Its primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names. It also offers chipsets with and without integrated graphics features for desktop, notebook PCs, and servers, as well as controller hub-based chipsets for its APUs under the AMD brand; and AMD PRO mobile and desktop PC solutions. In addition, the company provides discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon brand; professional graphics products under the AMD FirePro brand name; and customer-specific solutions based on AMDÂ’s CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies. Further, it offers microprocessors for server platforms under the AMD Opteron; embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Sempron, AMD Geode, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brand names; and semi-custom SoC products that power the Sony Playstation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and Xbox One S game consoles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, system builders, and independent distributors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.