Reviewing Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)’s and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 28 5.99 N/A 0.26 118.02 Broadcom Inc. 286 5.03 N/A 8.19 35.41

Demonstrates Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Broadcom Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 6.1% Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.05 shows that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Broadcom Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Broadcom Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Broadcom Inc. 0 4 21 2.84

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s consensus target price is $33.38, while its potential upside is 2.93%. Competitively the consensus target price of Broadcom Inc. is $312.58, which is potential 13.40% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Broadcom Inc. is looking more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 86.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Broadcom Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Micro Devices Inc. -10.73% -2.4% 13.58% 31.88% 56.8% 64.95% Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04%

For the past year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has stronger performance than Broadcom Inc.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Broadcom Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. Its primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names. It also offers chipsets with and without integrated graphics features for desktop, notebook PCs, and servers, as well as controller hub-based chipsets for its APUs under the AMD brand; and AMD PRO mobile and desktop PC solutions. In addition, the company provides discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon brand; professional graphics products under the AMD FirePro brand name; and customer-specific solutions based on AMDÂ’s CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies. Further, it offers microprocessors for server platforms under the AMD Opteron; embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Sempron, AMD Geode, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brand names; and semi-custom SoC products that power the Sony Playstation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and Xbox One S game consoles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, system builders, and independent distributors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.