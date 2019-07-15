Reviewing Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS)’s and Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 51 3.11 N/A 3.06 17.57 Maxwell Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 13.9% Maxwell Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.52 beta indicates that Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Maxwell Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Maxwell Technologies Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of Maxwell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 3.88% -0.57% 6.7% 24.14% -17.49% 25.41% Maxwell Technologies Inc. -2.61% 3.7% -4.88% 61.73% -17.19% 116.43%

For the past year Advanced Energy Industries Inc. was less bullish than Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultra-capacitor cells, and multi-cell packs and modules, which provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in various industries, including bus, rail, and truck in transportation; grid energy storage; and renewable wind energy solutions. It also provides lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets where energy density and weight are differentiating factors. In addition, the company offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, and electric voltage transformers that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and original equipment manufacturers for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.