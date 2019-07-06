Reviewing Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS)’s and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s results

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
|51
|3.23
|N/A
|3.06
|17.57
|CBAK Energy Technology Inc.
|1
|1.14
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|19.1%
|13.9%
|CBAK Energy Technology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-1.4%
Volatility & Risk
Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.52. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s 3.89 beta is the reason why it is 289.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CBAK Energy Technology Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.5% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
|3.88%
|-0.57%
|6.7%
|24.14%
|-17.49%
|25.41%
|CBAK Energy Technology Inc.
|-2.57%
|-9.12%
|-19.91%
|62.11%
|-24.39%
|148.78%
For the past year Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has weaker performance than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.
Summary
Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats CBAK Energy Technology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.