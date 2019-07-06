Reviewing Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS)’s and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s results

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 51 3.23 N/A 3.06 17.57 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 13.9% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.52. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s 3.89 beta is the reason why it is 289.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.5% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 3.88% -0.57% 6.7% 24.14% -17.49% 25.41% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -2.57% -9.12% -19.91% 62.11% -24.39% 148.78%

For the past year Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has weaker performance than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats CBAK Energy Technology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.