Reviewing Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES)’s and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s results

We are comparing Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 12 5.11 N/A 2.15 5.93 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 14 1.32 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0.00% 50.4% 32.3% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0.00% -5.1% -1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s potential downside is -0.81% and its consensus target price is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares and 99.6% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares. About 2.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. -2% 0.24% 15% 10.89% 12.95% 20.66% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. -1.73% 0.07% 4.41% 32.77% -32.12% 48.12%

For the past year Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves various customers, including hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, such as ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, and aerators for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. It serves wastewater and drinking water collection and distribution systems, utility operators, and odor control service customers. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, regional and global distributors, and end users in the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries, hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos. EWT Holdings I Corp. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. EWT Holdings I Corp. was formerly known as WTG Holdings I Corp. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.