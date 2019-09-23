Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.35 N/A -1.23 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aduro BioTech Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aduro BioTech Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 65.57%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has stronger performance than Verona Pharma plc

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.