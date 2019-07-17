Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.49 N/A -1.23 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 2.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 108.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Teligent Inc. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. Its rival Teligent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Teligent Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 376.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.1% and 83.8% respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has 24.24% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.