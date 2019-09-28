Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 1 -0.12 54.07M -1.23 0.00 Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aduro BioTech Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 4,288,887,126.20% -66.5% -26.3% Novavax Inc. 389,162,561.58% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Aduro BioTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 148.23% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Novavax Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.